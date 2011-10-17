MILAN Oct 17 Italian medical diagnostics company Diasorin trimmed on Monday its 2011 forecasts for core earnings and sales citing a difficult macroeconomic context.

Diasorin said in a statement it had slightly cut its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to around 200 million euro from a previous target of more than 200 million euros.

It lowered the 2011 sales forecast to 450 million euros, an 11 percent annual growth, from a previous forecast of 465 million to 475 million euros.

The company forecast a compounded annual growth rate for sales of around 10 percent in a business plan up to 2015 and of around 9 percent growth for EBITDA.

Shares in Diasorin rose around 2 percent to 28.87 euros by 0945 GMT, outperforming a 1.6 percent increase in Italy's blue-chip stock index .

(Reporting by Nigel Tutt and Giulio Piovaccari)