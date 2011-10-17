MILAN Oct 17 Italian medical diagnostics
company Diasorin trimmed on Monday its 2011 forecasts
for core earnings and sales citing a difficult macroeconomic
context.
Diasorin said in a statement it had slightly cut its
earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) to around 200 million euro from a previous target of
more than 200 million euros.
It lowered the 2011 sales forecast to 450 million euros, an
11 percent annual growth, from a previous forecast of 465
million to 475 million euros.
The company forecast a compounded annual growth rate for
sales of around 10 percent in a business plan up to 2015 and of
around 9 percent growth for EBITDA.
Shares in Diasorin rose around 2 percent to 28.87 euros by
0945 GMT, outperforming a 1.6 percent increase in Italy's
blue-chip stock index .
(Reporting by Nigel Tutt and Giulio Piovaccari)