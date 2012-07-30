MILAN, July 30 Italian medical diagnostics group
DiaSorin has signed a joint venture with Trivitron
Healthcare to enter India's 400 million-euro ($494.80 million)
in vitro diagnostics market, the company said in a statement on
Monday.
India's in vitro diagnostics market is expected to grow 15
percent each year, the statement said.
"The JV agreement with Trivitron is fundamental for the
success of DiaSorin Group in an important market like India, and
represents an important pillar of the current and future
expansion strategy of DiaSorin Group in Asia Pacific," said
Carlo Rosa, CEO of DiaSorin Group.
DiaSorin supplies its customers with equipment for diagnosis
in test tubes known as 'in vitro.'
DiaSorin also has operations in subsidiaries located in
Belgium, France, Spain, Mexico, Germany and China as of the end
of last year.
DiaSorin Trivitron Healthcare Private Limited will be 51
percent-owned by the Italian company and will be based in the
Indian city of Chennai.
Shares in DiaSorin were up 0.14 percent by 1246 GMT,
outstripping a 1.9 percent rise in Milan's main share index
.
($1 = 0.8084 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Baillie; Editing by Louise Heavens)