BRIEF-Neuron Bio to control 92.39 pct of Neol Bio
* Neuron Bio to control 92.39 percent of Neol Bio Source text: http://bit.ly/2m32gtr
MILAN Nov 7 Italian medical diagnostics group DiaSorin has proposed a special dividend of 0.83 euros per share, as its quarterly profits rose 2.3 percent, the company said on Wednesday.
Net profit rose to 21.4 million euros ($27.30 million) in the third quarter from 20.9 million euros, it said in a statement. This figure includes recently acquired molecular diagnostics assets NorDiag. ($1 = 0.7840 euros) (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)
* Neuron Bio to control 92.39 percent of Neol Bio Source text: http://bit.ly/2m32gtr
WASHINGTON, Feb 27 President Donald Trump told several chief executives of large insurance companies on Monday that 2017 will be a "catastrophic" year for the Affordable Care Act as he seeks to make good on a campaign promise to repeal the measure.
TORONTO, Feb 27 Canada's main stock index was barely lower in morning trade on Monday, with investors pulling back from major banks ahead of their earnings later in the week, while gold miners and energy stocks gained with higher commodity prices.