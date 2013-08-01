BRIEF-Kontigo Care signs deal with one of Sweden's municipalities
* Signs deal with one of Sweden's municipalities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MILAN Aug 1 Italian medical diagnostics group Diasorin confirmed its full-year targets on Thursday after reporting a 9.9 percent fall in its net profit in the first six months.
In a statement Diasorin said it expected revenue growth of between 2 and 4 percent for the year compared to 2012, while core earnings should be in line on the previous year at comparable exchange rates.
Net profit in the first half was 41 million euros with free cash flow totaling 37.4 million euros, it said. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)
* Says it plans to set up a dentistry material JV in India in March named as Shofu Dental India Pvt Ltd, jointly with Shofu Dental Asia-Pacific Pte Ltd
* Reg-DBV Technologies announces completion of enrollment of the realise study in peanut allergic children