BRIEF-Min Xin Holdings proposes rights issue of 137.8 million rights shares
* Company proposes to raise gross proceeds of not less than approximately HK$827 million
MILAN, March 6 Italian medical diagnostics group Diasorin said on Thursday its net profit last year fell 11.4 percent to 81.8 million euros as exchange rate fluctuations and costs to support its molecular business took their toll on margins.
In a statement the company said it would pay a dividend on the year of 0.55 euros per share.
Core earnings are expected to grow around 3 percent this year compared to the 163.1 million euros ($224.09 million) posted last year, it said.
Revenues should grow by 3-5 percent this year compared to 2013, it said.
($1 = 0.7278 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)
* Huayou Investment, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into LP agreement with other partners
BADEN-BADEN, Germany, March 17 Opposition from the United States, Saudi Arabia and others has forced Germany to drop a reference to financing programmes to combat climate change from the draft communique at a G20 finance and central bankers meeting.