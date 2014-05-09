MILAN May 9 Italian medical diagnostics group
Diasorin confirmed its full-year guidance on Friday
after posting a 7.2 percent fall in core earnings in the first
quarter.
In a statement the company said earnings before interest,
tax, depreciation and amortisation were 38.6 million euros
($53.5 million), dragged down by exchange rate fluctuations and
costs to support its molecular business.
In 2014 Diasorin sees growth in core earnings of around 3
percent from last year's 163.1 million euros, at constant
exchange rates. Revenues should grow by 3-5 percent this year
compared to 2013.
($1 = 0.7214 Euros)
(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Danilo Masoni)