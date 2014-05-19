* DIB to buy 25 pct of Bank Panin Syariah - statement
DUBAI, May 19 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)
will purchase a 25 percent stake in Indonesian Islamic lender
Bank Panin Syariah, it said on Monday, as the United
Arab Emirates-based bank looks to expand into the world's most
populous Muslim nation.
Under the agreement, DIB - the largest Islamic bank in the
UAE - will "jointly manage and operate" Bank Panin Syariah along
with parent Bank Pan Indonesia, which will remain a
controlling shareholder, it said in a Dubai bourse filing.
DIB Chief Executive Adnan Chilwan this month said that the
bank was in talks to buy a 40 percent stake in an Indonesian
Islamic bank, adding that it hoped to conclude a deal before the
end of the year using its own cash to fund the purchase.
No purchase price was given for the deal, which will be
subject to regulatory approval.
The investment "will involve DIB accumulating around a 25
percent stake in Bank Panin Syariah in the initial phase, with a
view to subsequently increasing its shareholding in the bank to
40 percent", the statement said.
Under Indonesian regulations, foreign ownership of local
lenders is capped at 40 percent.
Indonesia has the world's biggest Muslim population but its
Islamic finance market lags behind that of neighbouring
Malaysia. Indonesian Islamic lenders hold about 4.8 percent of
total banking assets in the country while Malaysia's Islamic
banks share of hold more than 20 percent of the banking assets
in their market.
Bank Panin Syariah became the first Indonesian Islamic bank
to be listed when a 25 percent stake was sold to the public in
January.
Bank Panin Syariah has a network of 10 branches and held
assets worth 4.3 trillion rupiah ($376.8 million) at March 31,
DIB's statement said.
($1 = 11412.5000 Indonesian Rupiahs)
