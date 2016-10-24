DUBAI Oct 24 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)
has no plans to raise its capital levels further after
completing a 3.2 billion dirham ($871.3 million) rights issue in
June, the CEO of the United Arab Emirates' largest
sharia-compliant lender said on Monday.
"We are adequately capitalised," Adnan Chilwan said. "We see
no need for further capital. We have enough to meet our
ambitions for 2017."
He was speaking on an earnings conference call after the
bank posted a 9.9 percent drop in third-quarter net profit, in
line with analysts' forecasts.
The rights issue completed in June was aimed at boosting the
bank's capital levels. DIB's Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood
at 18 percent at the end of September, compared to the minimum
level required in the United Arab Emirates of 8 percent.
($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)