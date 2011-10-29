DUBAI Oct 29 Q3 2011 PROFIT: 298 MLN DIRHAMS
Dubai Islamic Bank , the Gulf Arab emirate's
third-largest bank by market value, reported on Saturday a 10.5
percent rise in third-quarter net profit, beating analyst
expectations.
DIB made a profit of 298 million dirhams in the three months
ended Sept. 30, up from a profit of 269.58 million dirhams in
the comparable period one year earlier.
The lender beat analysts expectations. Two analysts polled
by Reuters had estimated third-quarter profit of 247 million and
283 million dirhams.
Provisions for impairment increased to 216.8 million dirhams
in the third quarter.
Total assets rose 3.7 percent to 93.5 billion dirhams, while
customer deposits climbed 8.2 percent to 68.6 billion dirhams in
the quarter.
(Reporting by Shaheen Pasha; Editing by Sami Aboudi)