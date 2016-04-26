(Clarifies headline)
DUBAI, April 26 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates,
said on Tuesday it had received a letter of intent from a
consortium led by Jordan's Bank Al Etihad interested
in buying MESC Investment, the holding company for its business
in Jordan.
The proposal sets out the terms and conditions required for
the purchase of MESC Investment, a Jordan-based company in which
DIB holds a 40 percent shareholding through its wholly owned
subsidiaries, Petra and Levant One, according to a bourse
statement.
MESC owns 52 percent of Jordan Dubai Islamic Bank, a
Jordan-based unit of DIB.
DIB is present in several foreign markets. It plans to begin
operating in Kenya before the end of 2016, sources told Reuters
last week.
But it is seeking to withdraw from some markets such as
Jordan as it aims to cut costs, a source familiar with the
matter said.
The statement did not mention the value of the proposed
transaction. It said further details would be announced once
final terms of the sale are reached.
DIB has stakes in banks in Pakistan, Sudan, Bosnia and late
last year raised its stake in Bank Panin Syariah, the Indonesian
sharia-compliant lender, to 39.6 percent, a presentation on the
bank's website shows.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; editing by Jason Neely)