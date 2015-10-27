UPDATE 1-Dairy prices rise, suggesting recovery back on track

(Adds analyst comment, details, market reaction) By Charlotte Greenfield WELLINGTON, April 5 Global dairy prices rose for the second time in a row at an international auction on Wednesday, strengthening hopes that last year's recovery is back on track. Farmers and analysts had been concerned that a 50 percent rebound in prices during 2016, after two years of falls, could be temporary since prices were dented at the beginning of the new year as global supply increased.