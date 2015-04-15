DUBAI, April 15 Dubai Islamic Bank is
happy with its current stock of capital but could look again at
raising its reserves in the second or third quarter of this
year, its chief executive said on Wednesday.
Adnan Chilwan told a webcast that the bank had no plans to
raise its current 17 percent capital adequacy ratio, a key
indicator of the bank's health.
However, it could look at the level again in the second or
third quarter and, if it thought that was required, might raise
additional Tier 1 (core) capital or Tier 2 (supplementary)
capital, he said.
The bank sold a $1 billion capital-boosting sukuk issue in
January.
