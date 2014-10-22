DUBAI Oct 22 Dubai Islamic Bank may need to enhance its capital reserves if it is to maintain its levels of loan growth, the bank's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"If you want to sustain the growth momentum, in order not to limit growth, we will have to enhance the capital at the right time," Adnan Chilwan told a third-quarter results webcast.

Chilwan said there were a number of options available to the bank to boost its capital reserves but it would choose the cheapest way to boost the ratio at the time it chose to act.

DIB's total capital adequacy ratio was 15.2 percent at the end of the third quarter, which is above the minimum 12 percent required by the United Arab Emirates central bank, but down from 18.2 percent at the start of 2014, he added. (Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)