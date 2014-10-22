BRIEF-National International Holding FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.5 million dinars versus 315,218 dinars year ago
DUBAI Oct 22 Dubai Islamic Bank may need to enhance its capital reserves if it is to maintain its levels of loan growth, the bank's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"If you want to sustain the growth momentum, in order not to limit growth, we will have to enhance the capital at the right time," Adnan Chilwan told a third-quarter results webcast.
Chilwan said there were a number of options available to the bank to boost its capital reserves but it would choose the cheapest way to boost the ratio at the time it chose to act.
DIB's total capital adequacy ratio was 15.2 percent at the end of the third quarter, which is above the minimum 12 percent required by the United Arab Emirates central bank, but down from 18.2 percent at the start of 2014, he added. (Reporting by David French and Tom Arnold; Editing by Louise Heavens)
ZURICH, March 19 Reinsurer Swiss Re, usually involved in mega-deals on natural disaster coverage, is branching out on its own to do individually tailored schemes to boost returns, such as one in China to protect farmers against floods or drought.
* Board approves increase of issued capital to EGP 1.40 billion from EGP 1.34 billion through issue of one bonus share for every 20 shares Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFb3hi) Further company coverage: )