DUBAI Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank is targeting loan growth in 2015 of between 15 percent and 20 percent, with the profitability of its lending activity expected to remain around the same level as last year, its chief executive said on Sunday.

Adnan Chilwan said DIB's net interest margin -- the amount it makes lending out money versus the cost of securing the original funds -- would stay at around 3.6 percent in 2015.

The head of the United Arab Emirates' largest Islamic bank also told reporters that it hoped to reduce its ratio of non-performing loans from 8 percent of its total loan book at the end of 2014 to 6 percent next year. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Writing by David French; Editing by Catherine Evans)