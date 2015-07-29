DUBAI, July 29 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), one of the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant
lenders, posted a 35 percent rise in second-quarter net profit
on Wednesday as loan impairments shrank.
Beating analysts' forecasts, the bank made 902 million
dirhams ($246 million) in the three months to June 30, it said
in a statement, up from 667.5 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2014.
Four analysts polled by Reuters had on average forecast a
net profit of 804 million dirhams.
The bank has benefited in recent quarters from a decline in
impairment charges as the domestic economy strengthens. This
trend continued in the second quarter as impairment losses fell
12.6 percent year-on-year to 140 million dirhams.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by Andrew Torchia)