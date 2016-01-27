DUBAI Jan 27 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant
lender, posted a 62.8 percent increase in fourth-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, according to Reuters calculations.
The bank made 1.15 billion dirhams ($313.1 million) in the
three months to Dec. 31, Reuters calculated based on its
full-year earnings statement as it did not provide a quarterly
breakdown.
This compares with a profit of 706.3 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2014 and the forecast by an analyst at
HSBC for the quarter of 915 million dirhams.
The bank said in a bourse filing its 2015 net profit rose to
3.84 billion dirhams, up 37 percent from the previous year.
The bank's board proposed a 0.45 dirhams cash dividend for
2015, subject to central bank approval, it added. This is up
from 0.4 dirhams for the previous year.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)