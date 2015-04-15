DUBAI, April 15 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant
lender, posted a 33.9 percent increase in first-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts.
The bank made a net profit attributable to shareholders of
816.7 million dirhams ($222.4 million) in the three months to
March 31, it said in a statement, up from 610.1 million dirhams
in the corresponding period of 2014.
EFG Hermes forecast Dubai Islamic Bank would make a
quarterly net profit of 751.21 million dirhams, while HSBC
forecast this would be 677 million dirhams.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirhams)
