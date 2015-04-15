* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 816.7 mln vs.
610.1 mln
* Growth in income from Islamic financing up, impairment
losses down
* Results beat estimates from two analysts
By Tom Arnold
DUBAI, April 15 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant
lender, reported a 33.9 percent increase in first-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, as income from Islamic financing and
investment rose and bad loan losses eased.
Beating analysts' forecasts, the bank made a net profit
attributable to shareholders of 816.7 million dirhams ($222.4
million) in the three months to March 31, it said in a
statement, up from 610.1 million dirhams in the corresponding
period of 2014.
The results beat two analysts' estimates. EFG Hermes
forecast Dubai Islamic Bank would make a quarterly net profit of
751.21 million dirhams, while HSBC forecast this would be 677
million dirhams.
Income from Islamic financing and investing transactions
grew by 24.2 percent from the year earlier period, while
commissions, fees and foreign exchange income grew by 18.8
percent over the same period.
The bank has also benefited in recent quarters from a drop
in impairment charges, reflecting strength in the domestic
economy.
That trend continued in the first quarter as impairment
losses narrowed to 136 million dirhams, down by 30 percent from
the same period of last year.
($1 = 3.6724 UAE dirhams)
