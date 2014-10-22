* May boost capital reserves, number of options available - CEO

* Capital adequacy ratio at 15.2 percent at the end of Q3

* Bank posts 55.7 pct jump in Q3 net profit

* DIB aims to start operations in Kenya in Q1 2015 (Recasts, adds CEO comments, includes Emirates NBD, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank earnings)

By David French and Tom Arnold

DUBAI, Oct 22 Dubai Islamic Bank posted a 55.7 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by a jump in income from Islamic financing as well as fees, commissions and foreign exchange.

But the bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, will need to bolster its capital reserves to sustain the pace, Chief Executive Adnan Chilwan said on Wednesday, as the local economy booms and lending increases.

DIB, like other banks in the UAE, have posted significant earnings growth in recent quarters due to the UAE's recovering economy, which is expected to grow by 4.4 percent in 2014.

Both Emirates NBD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank also posted third-quarter earnings increases on Wednesday, with the former reporting a doubling in profit.

DIB said lending had risen 27 percent since the start of the year, absorbing its capital buffers.

"If you want to sustain the growth momentum, in order not to limit growth, we will have to enhance the capital at the right time," Chilwan told a third-quarter results webcast.

Chilwan said there were a number of options available to boost the bank's capital reserves and it would choose the cheapest when the time came for it to act. He declined to give further details.

In September last year - the last time DIB replenished its reserves - it issued a $1 billion Tier 1 Islamic bond, known as a sukuk. Tier 1 is also referred to as core capital.

Banks in Saudi Arabia have issued a number of sukuk in the last two years to bolster their reserves after strong lending growth.

DIB's total capital adequacy ratio - a key indicator of the bank's health which includes both Tier 1 and Tier 2, or supplementary, capital - was 15.2 percent at the end of the third quarter. That compares with the minimum 12 percent set down by the UAE central bank but down from 18.2 percent at the start of 2014, Chilwan said.

DIB's share price up 3.3 percent against a wider market gain of 2.3 percent.

EARNINGS GROWTH

DIB's net profit rose to 676.8 million dirhams ($184.3 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, just pipping the average estimate of four analysts polled by Reuters, who had expected 659.5 million dirhams.

Earnings were bolstered by a 12.9 percent increase in net income from Islamic financing and a 47.6 percent jump in income from fees, commissions and foreign exchange.

A number of the largest UAE banks have been concentrating on increasing their fee income as record low interest rates have kept their net interest margins under pressure.

DIB also benefited from an 11.5 percent year on year decline in impairments, which dipped to 182.5 million dirhams.

Falling provisioning has been another important trend for UAE banks in recent quarters, as asset quality improves after a real estate crash and debt crisis at Dubai state-linked entities at the turn of the decade.

DIB, which expanded into Indonesia this year through the purchase of a 24.9 percent stake in Bank Panin Syariah , is in talks with Kenya's central bank to open in the east African country. It hopes to start business there in the first quarter of 2015, Chilwan said.

The bank wants to grow the percentage of profit from foreign operations to between 10 and 15 percent in the next five years, from 5 percent now, he added.

(1 US dollar = 3.6729 United Arab Emirates dirham) (Editing by Susan Thomas)