DUBAI Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant
lender, posted a 64.1 percent increase in fourth-quarter net
profit on Sunday.
The bank made 850 million dirhams ($231.4 million) in the
three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations, up
from 518 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2013.
The bank did not provide a breakdown of its fourth quarter
earnings, so Reuters calculated the figure based on the full
year earnings figure.
EFG Hermes forecast a net profit in the period of 719.3
million dirhams.
Net profit for 2014 was 2.80 billion dirhams, DIB said in a
statement. The bank previously reported net profit of 1.72
billion dirhams for 2013.
The bank's board proposed a 0.4 dirhams cash dividend for
2014, it said in a separate bourse statement. This is up from
0.25 dirhams in the year earlier period, according to Thomson
Reuters data.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
