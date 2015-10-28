BRIEF-CITIC Securities to pay A share and H share annual dividend for FY 2016
* Says it will pay annual cash dividend as 3.50 yuan(pre-tax)/10 shares to shareholders of both A share and H share for FY 2016
DUBAI Oct 28 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender, posted a 43.6 percent increase in third-quarter net profit on Wednesday.
Beating analysts' forecasts, the bank made 972.1 million dirhams ($264.67 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, up from 676.8 million dirhams in the corresponding period of 2014.
EFG Hermes had forecast a net profit in the period of 949.0 million dirhams, while HSBC expected earnings of 900 million dirhams. ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Tom Arnold)
FRANKFURT/AMSTERDAM, March 23 VolkerWessels, the largest Dutch construction company, is preparing a stock market listing which may value the family-owned business at more than 2 billion euros ($2.15 billion) including debt, people close to the matter said.