* Q3 net profit 972.1 mln dirhams vs 676.8 mln dirhams yr-ago

* Income up from Islamic lending, investing and fees

* Impairment charges drop to 64.92 mln dirhams (Adds CEO comments from conference call)

By Tom Arnold and Hadeel Al Sayegh

DUBAI, Oct 28 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) will need to boost capital in 2016, Chief Executive Adnan Chilwan said on Wednesday, after a period of strong lending.

"We will require capital. It will be a combination of Tier 1 and Tier 2," Chilwan said on an analysts' conference call.

The United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant bank's loan growth rose by 25 percent in the first three quarters of the year.

That topped its stated annual target of 15 to 20 percent and the level achieved by many lenders at a time of softening growth in the UAE's economy.

DIB's capital adequacy ratio, a combination of Tier 1 and Tier 2 capital and an important indicator of a bank's health, stood at 16.5 percent at the end of the third quarter, up from 14.9 percent at the end of 2014, Chilwan told analysts.

That is above the 12 percent required by the UAE's central bank.

In May, the bank issued a $750 million sukuk after a $1 billion capital-boosting issue in January.

Chilwan was speaking after the bank posted a 43.6 percent increase in third-quarter net profit buoyed by higher income from Islamic lending, investing and fees while impairment charges dropped.

Beating analysts' forecasts, the bank made 972.1 million dirhams ($265 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, it said in a statement, up from 676.8 million a year earlier.

That beat the 949.0 million dirhams forecast by EFG Hermes and the 900 million expected by HSBC.

The results were among the strongest so far after a patchy earnings season for UAE banks as impairments rose for bad loans.

DIB's income from Islamic financing and investing deals rose to 1.43 billion dirhams from 1.15 billion.

Fee income has been one of the ways banks in the region have been able to boost revenue at a time when record low interest rates have kept net interest margins under pressure.

DIB's income from commissions, fees and foreign exchange rose to 346.1 million dirhams from 249.5 million while its impairment charges fell by 64.4 percent to 64.92 million dirhams.

($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham) (Editing by David Holmes and Jason Neely)