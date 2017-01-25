DUBAI Jan 25 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB), the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant
lender, posted a 58.4 percent increase in fourth-quarter net
profit on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts by a
considerable margin.
The bank made 1.37 billion dirhams ($373 million) in the
three months to Dec. 31, according to Reuters calculations. This
compares with a profit of 864.7 million dirhams in the
corresponding period of 2015.
The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters was
for DIB to make a quarterly profit of 850.4 million dirhams.
The bank did not provide a quarterly breakdown. Net profit
for the year stood at 4.05 billion dirhams, the bank said,
against 3.56 billion dirhams a year earlier.
DIB also said its board proposed a 45 per cent cash dividend
to shareholders for the year.
Its board adopted resolutions to increase the bank's Tier 1
issued capital by $1 billion, and to issue senior or
subordinated sukuk for an amount not exceeding $5 billion.
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Andrew Torchia)