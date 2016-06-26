European index futures indicate higher open - For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, Feb 1 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
DUBAI, June 26 Dubai Islamic Bank has completed its 3.2 billion dirhams ($871.3 million) rights issue aimed at bolstering its capital, with the issue roughly three times oversubscribed, it said on Sunday.
The rights issue will increase the share capital of the bank from 3.95 billion dirhams to 4.94 billion dirhams, through the issuance of 988.4 million new shares, it said in the statement.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirhams) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; editing by Matt Smith)
SEOUL, Feb 1 Hyundai Commercial Inc on Wednesday said it has decided to buy part of General Electric Co's (GE) stake in South Korean credit card firm Hyundai Card Co Ltd for 298 billion won ($258 million).
* Atlas Mara and Mastercard enter into partnership to provide financial access to millions of customers in Sub-Saharan Africa