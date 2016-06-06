DUBAI, June 6 Dubai Islamic Bank will
open subscriptions on Tuesday for a 3.16 billion dirham ($860.3
million) rights issue aimed at bolstering the capital base of
the United Arab Emirates' largest sharia-compliant lender.
The bank is offering 988.4 million new shares to
shareholders in total, with subscription open on the basis of
one new share for every four currently held, according to a
document detailing the offering.
Shares are priced at 3.2 dirhams each, a substantial
discount to Monday's closing share price of 4.95 dirhams.
Rights issues in the Gulf are traditionally sold at
substantial discounts to the stock price to attract local
subscribers.
Those wishing to sell their rights to buy new stock can do
so until June 13, with the subscription period for the capital
increase closing on June 20.
DIB is the latest bank in the Gulf region to seek to raise
its capital ratios, either through a rights issue or the sale of
capital-boosting bonds or sukuk, to replenish reserves after a
period of strong lending growth and to meet incoming global
banking standards.
Its chief executive said in January that the bank would need
capital in 2016.
DIB's total capital adequacy ratio, a key indicator of a
bank's financial health, stood at 15.6 percent at the end of
March, according to its financial statement, above the UAE's
regulatory minimum of 12 percent.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by David French; editing by Adrian Croft)