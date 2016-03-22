DUBAI, March 22 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB) is expected to price a dollar-denominated sukuk of
benchmark size as soon as Tuesday after releasing initial price
thoughts for the offering, a document from lead arrangers
showed.
Pricing for the five-year sukuk has been earmarked to be in
the area of 245 basis points over midswaps, according to the
document.
Benchmark size is usually understood to mean in excess of
$500 million.
DIB chose seven banks to arrange meetings with fixed income
investors in London on Monday, ahead of the possible sukuk
issue, it was announced last week.
(Reporting by David French; editing by Matt Smith)