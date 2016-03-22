DUBAI, March 22 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB) has narrowed pricing guidance for a U.S.
dollar-denominated sukuk issue which is due to price later on
Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
The five-year Islamic bond is now earmarked to price at 235
basis points over midswaps plus or minus 5 bps, according to the
document, which added that investor orders, including those from
the arrangers, totalled more than $1 billion.
This is inside indicative pricing of the 245 bps area over
the same benchmark announced earlier in the day.
The final size of the deal is expected to be "in the context
of $500 million", the document added. Benchmark size is usually
understood to mean at least $500 million.
DIB's transaction is being arranged by seven banks: Bank
ABC, DIB, Emirates Islamic Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Andrew Torchia)