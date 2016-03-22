DUBAI, March 22 Dubai Islamic Bank
(DIB) has launched a $500 million five-year sukuk issue at the
tight end of revised price rangee, with the transaction set to
close later on Tuesday, a document from lead arrangers showed.
Pricing for the deal has been affirmed at 230 basis points
over midswaps, the document showed. Earlier, banks managing the
transaction had announced revised guidance of 235 bps, plus or
minus 5 bps, over the same benchmark.
The total order book for the offering was around $1.2
billion, the document added.
DIB's transaction is being arranged by seven banks: Bank
ABC, DIB, Emirates Islamic Bank, HSBC, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, Sharjah Islamic Bank and Standard Chartered.
(Reporting by David French, editing by Louise Heavens)