(Adds background, comment, share price)
DUBAI May 8 Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB)
has mandated five banks for an Islamic bond, or sukuk, due to be
issued at the end of May, three sources familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Tuesday.
The lender has picked HSBC, National Bank of Abu
Dhabi, Emirates NBD, Deutsche Bank
and itself for the deal, the sources said, requesting
anonymity.
One of the sources added the sukuk was likely to be a
benchmark-sized, five-year issue. Benchmark usually means at
least $500 million.
Two of the sources said the sukuk was expected to launch at
the end of May. Strong regional interest and significant global
Islamic liquidity are likely to support any potential issue from
the bank.
DIB was not immediately available for comment.
The lender last tapped debt markets in 2007 with a $750
million sukuk arranged by Barclays, Citi and
Standard Chartered. The bond was repaid earlier this
year.
Its Islamic mortgage unit Tamweel priced a $300
million sukuk in January which is fully guaranteed by
DIB.
Regional banks have made a flurry of issues this year, with
Banque Saudi Fransi currently on the road meetings
investors ahead of a potential sukuk issue. Abu Dhabi's First
Gulf Bank and Dubai's Emirates Islamic Bank
have also issued sukuk this year.
"We expect more (regional) banks to come to market this
year, because of European banks deleveraging. A lot of these
regional banks need to get term money, which they can through
the bond markets," said an analyst, requesting anonymity.
Shares in DIB are up about 2.5 percent this year, after
ending 11 percent lower in 2011.
(Reporting by David French and Rachna Uppal; Editing by Amran
Abocar)