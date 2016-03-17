BRIEF-KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million funding round
* Says KKR invests in Lyft as part of $600 million series G round of funding into Lyft; financial details not disclosed Further company coverage:
March 17 (IFR) - Dubai Islamic Bank has mandated Bank ABC, DIB, Emirates Islamic Bank, HSBC, NBAD, Sharjah Islamic and Standard Chartered to arrange fixed income investor meetings in London on March 21.
A USD Reg S senior sukuk under DIB's US$2.5 billion sukuk programme may follow. (Reporting by Michael Turner)
OTTAWA, April 11 Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he remains concerned about the sharp increase in home prices in Toronto and wants to meet with his provincial counterpart, reiterating measures the government has taken amid fears of a housing bubble in Canada's largest city.