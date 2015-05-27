DUBAI May 27 Dubai Islamic Bank will
price a dollar-denominated sukuk issue as early as Wednesday
after releasing price guidance for the transaction, a document
from lead managers said.
The lender has set initial price guidance for the sukuk in
the area of 140 basis points over midswaps. The sukuk, with a
five year tenor, will be of benchmark size, traditionally
understood to mean upwards of $500 million.
DIB, the largest Islamic bank in the United Arab Emirates,
has mandated First Gulf Bank, HSBC, Maybank, National Bank of
Abu Dhabi, Standard Chartered and itself to arrange the deal.
Roadshows, that started last week and were held in Asia and
Europe, concluded in London on Tuesday.
The document from lead arrangers said it would use a wakala
structure for its sukuk, in which one party manages assets on
behalf of another.
