DIBS Payment Services publ AB

* Said on Thursday, given that about 87.2 pct of the shares in the company are held by a single shareholder and another major shareholder holding about 10 pct of the shares, there is no basis for a functional or meaningful trading in the company's shares

* Said majority shareholder therefore suggested that EGM to be held on Feb. 6 decides to instruct the Board to apply for delisting of the company's shares from NASDAQ First North

* Said majority shareholder proposes election of new board with Bo Nilsson as Chairman

