Jan 13 Dic Asset AG :
* Preliminary figures for 2014 - board resolution passed to
support the move of CEO Ulrich Hoeller to the supervisory board
in 2016
* FY FFO of around 48 million euros ($56.83 million) versus
45.9 million euros in 2013
* FY gross rental income is expected to total between 145
million euros and 147 million euros (2013: 125.2 million euros)
* By end of 2014, realised a total sales volume of around
162 million euros (2013: 99 million euros)
* Board appointment of Sonja Waerntges as incumbent CFO has
just been extended through end of 2018
* At end of 2015, at expiration of his current contract as
CEO, Ulrich Hoeller will leave management board
* Achieved a letting result of about 240,000 square metres
in 2014 (2013: 176,000 square metres)
* Realised an acquisition volume of around 180 million euros
in 2014 (2013: 600 million euros)
