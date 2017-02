DUBAI Nov 24 Dubai International Capital (DIC), a unit of Dubai Holding, the conglomerate owned by the ruler, has agreed the terms for a $2.4 billion debt restructuring with its creditors, two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

"I can confirm that the DIC restructuring has been agreed," a spokeswoman for DIC said.

DIC's assets include UK hotel chain Travelodge, Doncasters and European aluminium maker Almatis Holdings BV. (Reporting by David French and Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Rachna Uppal)