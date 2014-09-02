BRIEF-Arowana International increase FY18 EBITDA guidance
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 2 DIC Asset AG : * Says issue of third corporate bond * Says five-year corporate bond will be issued in a volume of at least EUR 100
million * Says coupon will be determined on the basis of an international private
placement * Says to use the net issue proceeds to repay existing debt
* Increase in FY18 EBITDA guidance from US$22m to an ebitda range of between US$22m and US$25m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* To confirm extension of its cba facilities, including an additional $9 million market rate facility
* Seeks trading halt pending announcement in relation to a share placement to professional and sophisticated investors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: