FRANKFURT Nov 13 German real estate company DIC Asset is hiking its stake in a property portfolio worth 481 million euros ($646 million) and raising capital to pay for the purchase.

DIC Asset said on Wednesday it was buying 74 percent of the "Unite" property portfolio, comprising 54 commercial properties in Germany, from its shareholder Deutsche Immobilien Chancen (DIC) and DIC Capital Partners. That raised its holding to 94 percent.

To pay for the stake it is buying, DIC Asset will give the portfolio's owners 6.2 million new DIC Asset shares and launch a rights issue to raise up to 100 million euros of capital.

In the rights issue, its shareholders can buy four new shares for 6 euros apiece for every 11 they already own. The rights issue comprises 16.65 million shares and the subscription period runs from Nov. 14 to Nov. 27.

