UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY Feb 25 Bankrupt consumer electronics retailer Dick Smith Holdings Ltd will close down its remaining 363 stores in Australia and New Zealand after failing to find a buyer, receivers and managers of the company said on Thursday.
"Unfortunately the sale process has not resulted in any acceptable offers for the group as a whole or for Australia or New Zealand as standalone businesses," receiver James Stewart said in a statement.
"The offers were either significantly below liquidation values or highly conditional or both."
The retailer went into receivership with debt of A$390 million ($279.55 million) earlier this year after suffering weaker-than-forecast sales thanks to headwinds including competition from online retail.
The closure of its stores in both the countries is expected to take about 8 weeks, impacting nearly 3,000 jobs, receivers and managers said. ($1 = 1.3951 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.