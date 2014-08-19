SYDNEY Aug 19 Shares in Australia's Dick Smith Holdings Ltd jumped as much as 11.3 percent to 3-1/2 month highs on Tuesday after the company beat its prospectus with a strong maiden net profit of A$19.8 million.

The electronics retailer debuted on the stock exchange in December after a $315 million public offering generated solid demand.

Shares in the company were up 10.3 percent to A$2.20 by 0012 GMT. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Paul Tait)