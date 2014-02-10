Feb 10 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
estimated fourth-quarter profit above analysts' average
forecasts, helped by a strong jump in same-store sales, sending
its shares up as much as 8 percent in premarket trading.
Dick's estimated earnings of $1.10 to 1.11 per share in the
quarter ended Feb. 2, above its prior forecast of $1.04 to 1.07
per share.
Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.06 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which sells everything from camping and golfing
gear to winter wear and guns, said same-store sales rose a 7
percent in the holiday quarter, compared with its prior forecast
of a rise of 3-4 percent.
