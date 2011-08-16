* Q2 adj EPS $0.52 vs est $0.50
* Q2 sales $1.31 bln vs est $1.32 bln
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.24-$0.26 vs est $0.28
* Shares down 5 percent
BANGALORE, Aug 16 Dicks Sporting Goods Inc's
quarterly sales missed expectations and the largest
publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer's third-quarter
outlook raised concerns over a slowdown in sales growth, sending
its shares down 5 percent.
The company, which reported a higher-than-expected quarterly
profit and raised its earnings forecast for the year,
traditionally gives conservative outlooks and has gone on a run
of beating Wall Street earnings expectations for over two years.
"The outlook will likely be viewed as disappointing as the
guidance raise doesn't fully pass through the second-quarter
profit beat and same store sales guidance is below both prior
guidance and current Street expectations," KeyBanc Capital
Markets analyst Scott Hamann said in a note.
Dick's Sporting, which sells branded merchandise like
athletic footwear, gear and apparel under brands such as Nike,
Adidas and Under Armour, expects third-quarter profit of 24-26
cents a share, and same-store sales to increase 1-2 percent.
Analysts, on average, were looking for a profit of 28 cents
a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Second-quarter sales rose 7 percent to $1.3 billion, but
missed market estimates of $1.32 billion, as wet weather kept
shoppers in April. Same-store sales rose 2.5 percent, also
falling short of most analysts' estimates.
The Pittsburgh-based company's shares were down 4 percent at
$31.56 on Tuesday morning. They touched a low of $31.15 earlier
in the session on the New York Stock Exchange.
