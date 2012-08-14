BRIEF-May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director
* May Knight joins Korn Ferry as country managing director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Aug 14 Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, the largest publicly traded U.S. sporting goods retailer, reported a quarterly profit slightly above Wall Street estimates, helped by higher same-store sales and new store openings.
Dick's, which sells footwear, gear and apparel under brands such as Nike, Adidas and Under Armour, said earnings fell to $53.7 million, or 43 cents per share, in the second quarter from $73.8 million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 65 cents per share, 1 cent above analysts estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 10 percent to $1.44 billion, in line with estimates.
The company, which operates 490 namesake and 81 Golf Galaxy stores, said same-store sales, or sales at stores open for at least a year, rose 3.8 percent.
Shares of the Pittsburgh-based company closed at $50.54 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
* Independent data monitoring committee recommends discontinuation of the adapt Phase 3 clinical trial of rocapuldencel-T in metastatic renal cell carcinoma for futility following its planned interim data review
BERLIN, Feb 22 German Chancellor Angela Merkel is satisfied that PSA Group is addressing Berlin's demands on jobs, investment and plants in talks about buying General Motors' Opel unit, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.