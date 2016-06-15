June 15 Chinese car-hailing app Didi Chuxing
Technology Co has raised $7 billion in its latest fund raising
effort, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the matter.
Didi closed a $4.5 billion fundraising round that attracted
$1 billion from Apple and $600 million from China Life Insurance
Co Ltd, according to the WSJ report on Wednesday.
The funding round valued the company at more than $25
billion, WSJ reported. (on.wsj.com/28Ed9Sz)
In addition, Didi secured a $2.5 billion debt package from
China Merchants Bank Co, the Journal said.
Didi and China Merchants Bank Co were not immediately
available for comment.
