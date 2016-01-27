China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
BEIJING Jan 27 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd agreed to invest $200 million into ride-hailing start-up Didi Kuaidi as part of a $3 billion fundraising round, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.
A company spokeswoman declined to comment on China Merchants Bank's (CMB) investment, but said Didi Kuaidi is now valued at $16.5 billion after the overall fundraising round.
CMB declined to comment.
On Tuesday, Didi Kuaidi announced a strategic partnership with CMB. (Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)