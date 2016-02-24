Feb 24 Ride-hailing service Didi Kuaidi, a Chinese rival to Uber, plans to raise about $1 billion in its latest fundraising round, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

The company is seeking to raise the funds on terms that would value it at more than $20 billion, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1T6YJ80)

Didi Kuaidi, which has the largest market share of car-hailing apps in China, said in September it had completed a $3 billion fundraising round.

The company is battling with Uber Technologies Inc's local arm, a smaller but well-funded rival.

Didi Kuaidi, which is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, could not be immediately reached for comment.

(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)