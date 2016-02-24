EU mergers and takeovers (April 7)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
Feb 24 Ride-hailing service Didi Kuaidi, a Chinese rival to Uber, plans to raise about $1 billion in its latest fundraising round, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.
The company is seeking to raise the funds on terms that would value it at more than $20 billion, the Journal reported. (on.wsj.com/1T6YJ80)
Didi Kuaidi, which has the largest market share of car-hailing apps in China, said in September it had completed a $3 billion fundraising round.
The company is battling with Uber Technologies Inc's local arm, a smaller but well-funded rival.
Didi Kuaidi, which is backed by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Tencent Holdings Ltd, could not be immediately reached for comment.
(Reporting By Aurindom Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
BRUSSELS, April 7 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRUSSELS/LONDON, April 7 The European Commission cleared Rupert Murdoch to take over pay-TV group Sky on Friday, leaving a British investigation into the impact on the country's media landscape as the only remaining hurdle for the $14.5 billion deal.