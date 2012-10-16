Oct 16 ATM and voting machine maker Diebold Inc
reported preliminary quarterly results below market
expectations and cut its full-year outlook, blaming order delays
in Brazil, pushing its shares down 11 percent in trading before
the bell.
Diebold now expects full-year revenue growth of 6 percent
and adjusted earnings of $2.25 to $2.30 per share, down from its
earlier forecast of 6 to 8 percent revenue growth and earnings
of $2.50 to $2.60 per share.
"We have also experienced customer delays related to our
financial self-service business in Brazil, which will have an
adverse effect on our full-year results," Chief Executive Thomas
Swidarski said.
Latin America accounts for more than a fifth of the
company's revenue, and a large chunk of this comes from Brazil.
The company had lowered the top end of its 2012 earnings
forecast when it announced second-quarter results after Brazil
said it would not order more voting terminals ahead of October
elections.
Diebold expects revenue of $710 million and adjusted
earnings of 39 cents per share for the third quarter. Analysts
on average expect revenue of $735 million and earnings of 50
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it plans to release full third-quarter
results on Oct. 25.
Shares of the company, whose competitors include NCR Corp
, closed at $33.74 on the New York Stock Exchange on
Monday.