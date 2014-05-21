BERLIN May 21 German aerospace supplier Diehl is not interested in buying the seats business of B/E Aerospace , even though seating is the only notable exception to the items the company makes for aircraft cabins, an executive said on Wednesday.

B/E Aerospace, which makes seats and other interior products for commercial and business jets, put itself up for sale this month and said it had begun preliminary discussions with potential suitors.

The surprise move by B/E Aerospace, which also has a business that distributes fasteners and replacement parts to the aerospace industry, prompted speculation that candidates could include companies from Airbus and Boeing to United Technologies Corp and General Electric.

Diehl Aerosystems could also be considered a good fit, but CEO Rainer von Borstel insists it is not interested.

"We're not in talks," he said at the Berlin ILA Airshow. "The only thing we're missing is seats, but that's not something we plan to go into."

Diehl Aerosystems, part of the family-run Diehl Group, makes everything from cabin modules to on-board toilets, galley systems and storage cupboards. Its customers include the big planemakers such as Boeing, Airbus and Bombardier.

Von Borstel also said that Diehl Aerosystems would not take an active role in consolidation for the next few years. Over the past six years, turnover has increased more than fivefold though a combination of organic growth and acquisitions.

