UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Dierig Holding AG :
* 9-month revenue of 62.5 million euros versus 62.1 million euros year ago
* Says Ebola epidemic in West Africa shows little effect on African exports
* Says for rest of FY sees to achieve revenue at level of previous year
* As for 2015 expects that economic environment in textile sector will worsen and therefore sees slight decline in revenues in textile division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources