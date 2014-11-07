Nov 7 Dierig Holding AG :

* 9-month revenue of 62.5 million euros versus 62.1 million euros year ago

* Says Ebola epidemic in West Africa shows little effect on African exports

* Says for rest of FY sees to achieve revenue at level of previous year

* As for 2015 expects that economic environment in textile sector will worsen and therefore sees slight decline in revenues in textile division