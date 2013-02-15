(Updates with comment from FDA official)
By Toni Clarke
Feb 15 U.S. health regulators have sent letters
to nine Internet distributors of dietary supplements warning
them against making false claims about their products' ability
to fight the flu.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted the letters on
its website late Thursday in an effort to steer consumers away
from a variety of herbal products that the distributors claim
reduce the duration or severity of the flu.
In a letter to a company called Supplementality LLC, for
example, FDA said the distributor was improperly offering
products intended to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, treat or cure
the flu virus, and demanded the company "immediately cease
marketing" in this way.
"There are no over-the-counter products that shorten the
duration or severity of the flu," Gary Coody, FDA's national
health fraud coordinator, said in an interview.
The warning covers products including Resveratrol, Garlic,
Echinacea, Elderberry, Ashwagandha and Astragalus Immune System
Support.
The warning letters come amid an unusually severe cold and
flu season, which has pushed up demand for cold remedies.
Coody said that in some cases the infractions cited in the
warning letters related to misleading claims about the
supplements. In other cases they related to the sale of fake
versions of the prescription antiviral drug Tamiflu.
Other companies that received warning letters include
Discount Online Pharmacy, Kosher Vitamin Express, Medsnoscript,
Oasis Consumer Healthcare LLC, Secure Medical Inc, Sun Drug
Store, Vitalmax Vitamins, and University of Berkley, whose
marketing of the "Berkley-Body-Immune Flu Prevention" product
violates the law.
Coody said six companies have made corrections following
their receipt of the letters, which were issued earlier this
month.
(Reporting By Toni Clarke in Washington; editing by Nick
Zieminski and Matthew Lewis)