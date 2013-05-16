BRUSSELS May 16 Belgian auto group D'Ieteren said on Thursday its first-quarter pre-tax profit fell 1.4 percent as car sales declined by over a tenth, hit by dealerships buying fewer cars to stock up their forecourts due to the economic crisis.

The firm, which also owns the Carglass windscreen repair company, repeated that it expected its 2013 pre-tax result to decline by between 10 and 15 percent compared with 2012. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Adrian Croft)