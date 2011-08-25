UPDATE 1-Expedia revenue rises more than expected as bookings increase
Feb 9 Online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings.
* H1 pretax profit 167 mln euros vs 186 mln expected
* Repeats sees FY pretax profit up 5 pct
(Adds details)
BRUSSELS, Aug 25 Belgium's largest car distributor D'Ieteren missed profit forecasts in the first half of the year due to a dip in its car windscreens business.
Its pretax profit for the year fell 5.9 percent to 167 million euro after a 21.5 percent fall in profit at its Belron car windscreen business, which does better under extreme weather conditions, it said on Thursday.
A Reuters poll had forecast on average a first-half pretax profit of 186 million euro.
In the first half last year an exceptionally cold winter had led to a significant increase in the number of car windshields the company repaired.
For the full year, D'Ieteren repeated that it expects its consolidated result before tax to be up around 5 percent.
D'Ieteren distributes the Volkswagen , Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) and Lamborghini brands. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Will Waterman)
Feb 9 Online travel services company Expedia Inc reported a better-than-expected increase in fourth-quarter revenue, helped by higher gross bookings.
Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.
CHICAGO, Feb 9 Investments Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp has made to boost its pickup truck and SUV production capacity should help it narrow the gap with the U.S. auto industry average for bigger vehicles increasingly popular with American consumers, a top company executive said on Thursday.