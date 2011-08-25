* H1 pretax profit 167 mln euros vs 186 mln expected

* Repeats sees FY pretax profit up 5 pct

BRUSSELS, Aug 25 Belgium's largest car distributor D'Ieteren missed profit forecasts in the first half of the year due to a dip in its car windscreens business.

Its pretax profit for the year fell 5.9 percent to 167 million euro after a 21.5 percent fall in profit at its Belron car windscreen business, which does better under extreme weather conditions, it said on Thursday.

A Reuters poll had forecast on average a first-half pretax profit of 186 million euro.

In the first half last year an exceptionally cold winter had led to a significant increase in the number of car windshields the company repaired.

For the full year, D'Ieteren repeated that it expects its consolidated result before tax to be up around 5 percent.

D'Ieteren distributes the Volkswagen , Seat, Audi, Skoda, Bentley, Porsche (PSHG_p.DE) and Lamborghini brands. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Will Waterman)